Name:
Lindsay Pringle
Email Address:
Phone Number:
717-544-3807
Coordinator Address:
2100 Harrisburg Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Safe Kids Lancaster County is led by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health which provides dedicated and caring staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving our common goal: keeping your kids safe. Based on the needs of the community, this coalition implements evidence-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops, and sports clinics, that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.
Among preventable injuries, drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 – 4 years old. Learn More »